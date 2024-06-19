Congress sets up panels to assess party's poor performance in some states in LS polls

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Days after the Lok Sabha poll results, the Congress on Wednesday constituted separate committees to look into the party's poor performance in some states, including those ruled by it.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has set up six committees to assess the party's poor performance in some states including Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh where the party is in power, besides in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand where it drew a blank in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"Congress president has constituted the fact-finding committees to assess the poor performance of the party in the following states, in the recently concluded general elections, with immediate effect," AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said in a statement.

For Madhya Pradesh, a three-member panel comprising former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and party leaders Saptagiri Ulaka and Jignesh Mevani has been formed to look into the reasons for the party drawing a blank in the state.

In Chhattisgarh, the committee comprises former Union minister Veerappa Moily and former Rajasthan minister Harish Chaudhary, while senior party leaders Ajay Maken and Tariq Anwar will assess the reasons in Odisha.

For the states of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, where the party failed to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls, senior party leaders P L Punia and Rajani Patil will look into the reasons.

For Congress-ruled Karnataka, senior party leaders Madhusudan Mistry, Gaurav Gogoi and Hibi Eden will do the fact-finding for the poor performance.

In Congress-ruled Telangana, where the party won last year's assembly elections and came to power, senior party leader and former deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha P J Kurien, besides Rakibul Hussain and Pargat Singh will assess the reasons.

While no timeline has been given for the committees to submit their reports, the poor performance of the Congress in these states had come up for discussion during the last meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) which decided to set up separate committees for different states where the party could not fare well.

Kharge had said during the last CWC meeting that he would set up such committees for different states separately to look into the reasons of the defeat and work on measures to strengthen the organisation there.

The Congress had won a total of 99 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, up from 52 in the last general elections, after contesting on 328 seats as part of the opposition INDIA bloc. PTI SKC SKC KSS KSS