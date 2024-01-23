Congress sets up pradesh election committees for Punjab, Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday set up its Punjab unit's pradesh election committee with state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as its chairman.

Senior leaders Partap Singh Bajwa, Ambika Soni, Navjot Sidhu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi were among its members, according to a statement issued by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Manish Tewari, Mohinder Singh Kay Pee, Rajinder Kaur Bhathal, Vijay Inder Singhla, Rana Gurjit Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Kuljeet Singh Nagra, Pargat Singh, and Sukhpal Singh Khaira are also part of the 27-member panel.

The panel has four ex-officio members -- President, Pradesh Youth Congress; President, State NSUI; Chief Organiser State Seva Dal; and President, Mahila Pradesh Congress Committee.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also set up the pradesh election committee for Uttarakhand with state unit chief Karan Mahara as its chairman.

Former chief minister Harish Rawat, senior leaders Yashpal Arya, Pritam Singh, Ganesh Godiyal, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Qazi Nizamuddin, Govind Singh Kunjwal, and Harak Singh Rawat are part of the 28-member panel.

In addition, the panel will have Jyoti Rautela, President Pradesh Mahila Congress; Sumittar Bhullar, President Pradesh Youth Congress; Hema Purohit, Chief Organiser, Seva Dal; and Vikas Negi, President, NSUI Uttarakhand as its ex-officio members. PTI ASK VN VN