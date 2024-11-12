Advertisment
National

Congress' 'shahi parivar' believes it was born to rule India: PM Modi

NewsDrum Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing public rally in Chimur, Maharashtra

Chimur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that has always been the mentality of Congress’ 'shahi parivar' that it was born to rule the country.

“That is the reason that after Independence, the Congress never allowed Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis to progress,” Modi said, addressing a rally at Chimur in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections.

“The Congress gets annoyed with (the topic of) reservations. In the 1980s, when Rajiv Gandhi led the party, it published an advertisement raising questions over the special rights enjoyed by Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis,” Modi said.

This old advertisement has been shared on social media, he said. It reflected that party’s anti-reservation attitude, he added.

“The huge crowd here shows that the BJP-led Mahayuti will retain power in Maharashtra with a massive majority,” the PM said.

The BJP’s Sankalp Patra poll manifesto will be a guarantee for Maharashtra’s development, Modi said.

On the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, Modi said that it took seven decades to ensure that the country had one Constitution.

“Will you allow the Congress and its allies to bring back Article 370 in Kashmir,” he asked.

Modi also said that the BJP-led government is giving financial assistance to soybean farmers.

