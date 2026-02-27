Congress shares 2012 Shirtless Protest video in support of Youth Congress workers

New Delhi: Congress supporters have been sharing a video from September 22, 2012, on social media platforms.

The video, originally aired by Aaj Tak, shows lawyer Santosh Kumar Suman removing his shirt and raising slogans against then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

The incident took place during an international academic conference on economic growth.

According to the report, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh directed officials with the words: “Santosh should not be harassed.” Suman was detained for questioning and released the same day. No FIR was registered.

The 2012 video has resurfaced after an incident at the India AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on February 20, 2026.

On that day, several Indian Youth Congress workers removed their jackets inside the venue to reveal T-shirts with the message “PM is compromised” and raised slogans criticising the central government.

Delhi Police registered an FIR at Tilak Marg police station under sections for rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy.

As of February 27, Delhi Police have arrested at least 11 Indian Youth Congress workers in the case, including national president Uday Bhanu Chib. Some arrests were made in Himachal Pradesh.

The arrested persons were produced before the court, where police custody of five workers was extended by four days on February 25.