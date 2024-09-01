Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders call for unity to defeat ruling parties in Maharashtra polls

Latur, Sep 1 (PTI) Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders from Marathwada region have called for a united opposition to defeat the Mahayuti allies in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking at the AGM of Vilas Cooperative Sugar Factory in Latur district on Saturday, Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh targeted the government over "rising crime" against girls and women. He also took potshots over the monthly cash transfer scheme- Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

He alleged the statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district collapsed due to negligence and corruption.

Osmanabad MP Omraje Nimbalkar, who belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT) urged the farming community to unite and overthrow the anti-farmer government in the elections.

Latur MP and Congress leader Shivaji Kalge also echoed Nimbalkar.

Another Congress MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh alleged the ruling alliance is conspiring to delay the assembly elections to bypass the anti-incumbency and anger among people over women's safety, corruption, and inflation.

Former Minister Diliprao Deshmukh, also present at the event, hailed the sugar factory's role in transforming the lives of farmers in Latur district. PTI COR NSK