Congress should apologise for its 'hostile attitude towards Ambedkar: MP CM

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday accused Congress of historically harbouring a "feeling of hostility" towards the father of the constitution, B R Ambedkar, and demanded an apology from the party.

The chief minister paid tribute to Ambedkar at the memorial in his birthplace, Mhow, on his 134th birth anniversary.

"Congress has always harboured hostility towards Ambedkar. We hope Congress will apologise for the mistreatment meted out to Ambedkar in the past," Yadav told reporters.

Yadav alleged that the Congress insulted Ambedkar and undermined the Constitution before and after India's independence.

"The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had prevented Ambedkar from winning the election and coming to the Lok Sabha," he alleged.

Yadav also claimed that successive Congress governments did not take steps to confer the Bharat Ratna award on Ambedkar. Instead, the person who defeated him in the election was honoured with a "Padma" award.

According to Yadav, it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that ensured Ambedkar received due recognition. He noted that governments at the Centre and in the states have actively developed places associated with Ambedkar's life, both in India and abroad.

Yadav highlighted a scheme launched by the Madhya Pradesh government to increase milk production and boost farmers' income, which was named after B R Ambedkar.

He further mentioned the Central government's introduction of a train service connecting Ambedkar's birthplace, Mhow, to New Delhi.

Yadav emphasised that Ambedkar dedicated his life to promoting social equality, unity, and brotherhood, and had foreseen the social challenges that India would face after gaining independence.

The Chief Minister also addressed a grand function in Mhow, announcing the allocation of 3.5 acres of land to enhance facilities for visitors to Ambedkar's birthplace.

The memorial at Ambedkar's birthplace was inaugurated by the Madhya Pradesh government on April 14, 2008, to mark his 117th birth anniversary. Thousands of Ambedkar's followers pay their respects at the memorial every year.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari paid tributes to Ambedkar in Mhow.