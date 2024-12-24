Congress should apologise for wasting Parliament's time: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday termed Congress' protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his comments about Dr B R Ambedkar as drama, and said it should apologise for wasting Parliament's time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown how the Gandhi family always opposed Ambedkar, he told reporters here.

Asked about the Congress's nationwide protest against Shah, he said it was mere drama.

"Congress should apologise for tweeting an incomplete video of Amit Shah (where he mentioned Ambedkar) and wasting the time of Parliament and now wasting the people's time," the chief minister said.

Congress never accorded respect to Ambedkar but now it wants to use his name for politics, he claimed. PTI CLS KRK