Rahul should focus on campaigning in Jammu: Omar's advice to Congress

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that alliance partner Congress should focus more on campaigning in the Jammu region where it has got the lion's share in the seat-sharing agreement with his party.

"It is a good thing. I hope after Rahul (Gandhi) is done campaigning in one or two seats of Kashmir, he focuses on Jammu. Ultimately, what the Congress does in Kashmir is not that important, but what the Congress does in Jammu is important," Abdullah said.

He was commenting on the visit of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to Sopore town for an election rally in support of Congress candidates.

Abdullah said unfortunately, the Congress has not done as much in the plains of Jammu as the NC -- which is in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress -- expects it to do.

"The lion's share of the seats that the alliance gave in Jammu was to the Congress party and yet the Congress' campaign in Jammu is yet to begin.

"There are only five days of campaigning now. So I hope after Rahul is done campaigning on this one seat in the valley, the Congress focuses all its attention in the plains of Jammu," he said.

Gandhi addressed two public rallies in Jammu and Kashmir today -- one each in Jammu city and one in the Sopore area of north Kashmir.