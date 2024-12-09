Congress should introspect why Rahul Gandhi not taken seriously: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Stepping up attack, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday asked the Congress to introspect why other opposition leaders were not taking Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi seriously.

Speaking to reporters here, Rijiju also urged all political parties, including the Congress, to unite against anti-India forces, and raise their voice if they find their leaders working against the country's interest.

His remarks come a day after the BJP alleged that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation and which has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

"The Congress party as well as the members of the INDI Alliance has already said that Rahul Gandhi has failed to take the alliance together or to lead the alliance. But, I am not concerned about that," Rijiju said.

"We are not concerned about the downfall of the Congress party or failure of the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. What I am saying is when it comes to national interest, we should work together, unitedly," the parliamentary affairs minister said.

Rijiju said even workers of the Congress should raise their voice if their own party leaders are found to be working in tandem with anti-India forces.

In Parliament premises, Gandhi was seen conducting mock interviews with Congress leaders wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

Later, Rijiju posted on X separate pictures of Adani meeting Robert Vadra, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Among the photographs was also one featuring Gandhi and Congress leader Manickam Tagore, who was wearing a mask of Adani.

"Instead of doing tamasha & wasting the public money, Congress should introspect as to why people are not taking 'Balak Buddhi' seriously. If Congress leaders want to destroy India to defeat PM Modi ji, they will fail. India will defeat the Anti-India forces & their Associates," Rijiju said on X.

The BJP on Sunday claimed that Sonia Gandhi, as the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

"Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity," the BJP said.