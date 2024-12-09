Congress should mourn its two-year tenure in Himachal Pradesh: BJP

Hamirpur, Dec 9 (PTI) The Congress government should mourn its two-year tenure in Himachal Pradesh instead of celebrating as every section of the society is upset with its rule, the BJP on Monday said as it held a rally at Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur to highlight the "wrong policies" of the state government.

BJP workers gathered in large numbers at Gandhi Chowk and raised slogans dubbing the Congress government as "one of the most weakest and corrupt" the state has ever seen.

The 'Jan Akrosh' rally organised by the BJP to mark "two years of Congress government's misgovernance" was attended by former minister Bikram Thakur, sitting BJP legislatures Ashish Sharma, ID Lakhanpal and former MLA Rajendra Rana, besides senior party leaders.

The BJP leaders also accused the Congress government of not fulfilling the poll promises made to the public, questioning the government on its 10 guarantees.

Calling the Congress' tenure a "complete failure", Thakur said there is dissatisfaction among every section of society, as neither the unemployed are getting employment, nor the promises made to women are being fulfilled.

"Illegal mining has increased in the state, and the government is benefiting the mining mafia," Thakur said.

Accusing the Congress government of cheating for not fulfilling the promises it made to the people, Sharma claimed the state government has failed to launch any development work in its two-year tenure, while corruption reached its peak during this time.

"Instead of celebrating, the government should give an account of the promises it made to the public," Lakhanpal said. PTI COR BPL ARI