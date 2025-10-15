Congress should not publicly indicate differences within party as elections approach: Thiruvanchoor

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said that as local body and assembly polls are coming up in Kerala, the party should take care not to publicly indicate any differences of opinion within it.

Radhakrishnan, speaking to a TV channel, was referring to the denial of Youth Congress (YC) president post to Abin Varkey, the outfit's vice president, a decision which has brought out the internal differences and group politics within the party.

Radhakrishnan said that Varkey was not upset about the denial of the post to him and he was only interested in continuing to work in Kerala, especially in view of the upcoming elections.

"I believe that if he (Varkey) communicates this to the national leadership, some adjustments would be made to enable him to work in Kerala. So, his contention is not about the post. He is saying there are more opportunities to work in the state," the Congress leader said.

He said that such issues will not affect the party functioning as he was sure the decision regarding the state YC president's post was taken by including everyone.

"All these things will blow over soon and things will progress smoothly," he asserted.

The appointment of O J Janeesh as the YC president on Monday has brought out the internal group politics and differences in the Congress as leaders like Ramesh Chennithala and Hibi Eden were in favour of Varkey for that post, while others like KPCC chief Sunny Joseph were not.

Varkey, who was appointed as secretary of the All India Youth Congress committee, on Tuesday had requested that he be allowed to work in Kerala in view of the upcoming polls. PTI HMP HMP ROH