Congress should protest against Rahul Gandhi, says Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday defended his remarks against the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying Congress should protest against Gandhi instead.

Responding to Gandhi's statements during his recent visit to the United States regarding reservations in India, Bittu had said, "Rahul Gandhi himself goes to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib so many times. Who stops him? Therefore, this is not a matter of the party, it is above the party." Following this, the Congress party workers earlier on Monday staged a protest against Bittu at the CBI gate here for his statement. Police detained them and left them at a different location.

"Name a person who has stopped us from wearing a bracelet. Who has stopped us from wearing a turban? Who has stopped us from going to the Gurudwara? Therefore, if Congress has to protest, it should protest against Rahul Gandhi," Bittu told reporters at Jaipur airport today.

"It is not about Congress or BJP. It is about Punjab and Sikhs," he said.

Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the United States had said, "The fight (in India) is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a turban...whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a kada or go to the Gurudwara. That's what the fight is about, and it's not just for Sikhs, but for all religions".

Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu had come to inaugurate the 57th Inter Railway Shooting Competition at Jagatpura Shooting. PTI AG HIG HIG