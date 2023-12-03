Congress should realise importance of collectivism: RJD

Patna, Dec 3 (PTI) RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha on Sunday asserted that there was a need for the Congress to realise that "collectivism" was essential to take on the BJP's "self-centred" politics.

Advertisment

The Rajya Sabha MP, whose party has for long been a staunch Congress ally, made the remark in the backdrop of the assembly elections in a number of states.

"Leaders like our national president Lalu Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have acknowledged that among all partners in the INDIA coalition, the Congress has the largest footprint. But, now, the ball is in the Congress' court. It ought to realise that Narendra Modi's conceit cannot be fought with conceit," Jha said.

He was responding to queries from journalists about the perception that the Congress' brusque treatment of allies like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav may have not gone down well in a state like Madhya Pradesh, which it failed to wrest from BJP.

Advertisment

Jha added, "I am sure Congress will realise that self-centred politics of BJP can be beaten only through collectivism. In the days to come, much better coordination within INDIA may be there for all to see".

He also said, tongue in cheek, "before the polls, the BJP used to warily assert that state elections were different from national ones. I hope they will stick to their word and brace for Lok Sabha polls in which voters will hold Modi to account for soaring unemployment".

"As for the BJP in Bihar, they may bask in reflected glory and burst firecrackers. But they should remember Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh were the party's bastion since the days when it used to find it difficult to win five seats here", Jha added. PTI NAC BDC