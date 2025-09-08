Congress should stop playing politics, inciting people over Manipur crisis: Shiv Sena

Imphal, Sep 8 (PTI) Accusing the Congress of playing politics over the ethnic conflict in Manipur, the Shiv Sena’s state unit on Monday asked the party not to “incite the public” over the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Shiv Sena state unit president Dr M Tombi Singh’s accusation came a day after senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that "such a rushed trip" by Modi is an "insult" to the state’s people who have waited for him for 29 "long and agonising" months.

“The Prime Minister is visiting for the first time since the 2022 assembly elections. There have been a lot of discussions about him not visiting the state during the ethnic conflict. Shiv Sena warmly welcomes him even though it would be for a short duration," Singh told reporters.

Modi is likely to visit Manipur on September 13, which will be his first tour to the state since ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.

"We appeal for a proper rehabilitation for internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the PM during his visit. We cannot remain in conflict always. Earlier, there have been Kuki Naga clashes which gradually came into an end. There should be no politics on Modi’s visit to the state," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Singh said his party condemns Ramesh's remarks on the visit of Modi and views it as political incitement of public emotions.

“He should give suggestions instead of provoking the people. We know very well that Congress has not done anything to ease the hardships of the people as well as to bring normalcy. They should stop inciting the people and not play politics over the Manipur crisis," Singh said.

Sharing a media report on X which claimed that the PM would be in Manipur for about three hours, Ramesh on Sunday said, “What does he hope to accomplish by such a rushed trip? This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months." Shiv Sena has extended support to the erstwhile N Biren Singh-led BJP government following the 2022 Manipur assembly elections. The party, however, has no MLA in the state.

Tombi Singh wondered on what basis the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact between the Centre and two Kuki-Zo militant groups - the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) - was extended, and called for disarming all with weapons.

Two prominent Kuki-Zo groups had on September 4 signed the renewed SoO agreement with the government on re-negotiated terms and conditions under which they agreed on maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur, relocating designated camps away from vulnerable areas and working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the state.

There is illegal taxation on goods trucks plying along National Highway by SoO groups, the Shiv Sena leader alleged.

“If they (SoO groups) continue to carry out gun attacks and kill others, it is certain that there will be future cases when youths who have surrendered arms to authorities will try to snatch weapons to face the SoO groups. All those with weapons should be disarmed," Singh said.

Signed in 2008, the SoO pact was renewed periodically. However, the state government withdrew from it, alleging that the group members were involved in criminal activities.

Singh also demanded that, before the visit of the Prime Minister, a popular government be formed in the state, which has been under President's Rule since February after the resignation of N Biren Singh as the chief minister.