Congress should take tuition from me to be effective opposition: Nadda in RS

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J P Nadda on Tuesday taunted Congress members to take tuition from him on how to be an effective opposition, claiming that they would remain out of power for the next few decades.

The senior BJP leader also accused the Opposition of resorting to "anarchism" and not democracy while stopping other members from speaking in the House after being allowed by the Chair.

Nadda's words of advise came after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised strong objections to deployment of security personnel in the House to stop the Opposition MPs from protesting in the well of the House.

The Opposition has been protesting over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and have demanded a discussion on it in the House as well as its rollback.

Nadda lauded the Chair for its ruling on Opposition's objections to not allow them to exercise their right to protest.

The day is "historic" as the observations made by the Chair will prove to be reference point in running the Upper House in years to come, he added.

As Nadda was speaking, Opposition members made an uproar and shouted slogans.

"You (opposition) do not have the capacity to listen to the truth," he said.

Nadda said the Chair has clearly ruled that disruption of House proceedings is undemocratic and against the rules.

"I have told them many times that I have been in the Opposition for more than 40 years, take tuition from me. I will guide you how to oppose and be in the Opposition," Nadda said.

He taunted the Congress, saying that the party has to remain in Opposition for another 30-40 years and hence should consider taking tuition from him.

"Take tuition from me. I will tell you how to function as as Opposition... There are many ways of creating disturbance," Nadda said.

Referring to Kharge quoting former leader of opposition Arun Jaitley who used to say that disruption is part of democracy, Nadda said when other members are stopped from speaking in the House despite being allowed by the Chair, the Opposition's right to protest ends there.

"If in a democracy, if you use 'lathi' and when it hits my nose... your democracy ends where my nose starts. That is what you have to understand," the BJP President said.

He asserted that no Opposition member has the right to stop any other member from speaking in the House.

"This is undemocratic. This is anarchism," the BJP leader said.

On the deployment of security personnel, Nadda said, "Any person who is in the House to maintain discipline and decorum by the order of the chair, he is not a member of para-military forces and he is considered to be a marshall."