Congress slams Bihar BJP over 'casteist, racist' comments against opposition leaders

Patna, Aug 25 (PTI) The Congress on Monday accused the Bihar BJP of using "casteist" and "racist" comments against opposition leaders in a video shared on the latter's social media post.
In a post on X, senior Congress leader and chairman of the party’s media and publicity wing Pawan Khera alleged that the video song posted by Bihar BJP used offensive remarks against Opposition leaders.
"Bihar BJP has posted a video (song) from its official social media handle, in which the word used against opposition party leaders is casteist, racist and abusive. In this post, the video song calls the opposition leaders a ‘herd of Chuhrans’ to humiliate them. ‘Chuhr’ is a casteist slur and the BJP has used it as an insulting remark against the opposition," Khera wrote.
He added, "This is the ideology of BJP-RSS — hatred towards Dalits is ingrained in its DNA, which inevitably comes out from time to time. The Constitution drafted by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar stands as a strong shield against the ideology of the BJP and the RSS. No attack on the dignity and honour of the Dalit community will be tolerated. We will file a case under appropriate sections against this shameful act." Reacting to Khera’s statement, Bihar BJP spokesperson Niraj Kumar denied the allegation, calling it "baseless".
"Opposition parties have been continuously levelling baseless allegations against the BJP and our top leaders to gain political advantage. No casteist or derogatory language has been used on the official social media handles of Bihar BJP. Our party follows the policy of inclusive development and ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,’ and we harbour no hatred towards any community or caste," Kumar said.
He stressed that the BJP draws inspiration from the Constitution.
"The Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, is our inspiration, and we are continuously working for the uplift of the Dalit society, whether it is strengthening the SC/ST Act or protecting reservations," he added.
Defending the wording in the controversial video, the BJP spokesperson said, "There is a popular word in Bihar: ‘Chor-Chuhad.’ The intent of the post shared on social media is that they (Opposition leaders) are roaming in a gang of chor-chuhad… the gang of corrupt leaders and criminals will not gain any benefit at all. Pawan Khera ji, stop spreading rumours… the electorate of Bihar know you people very well." PTI PKD MNB
Congress slams Bihar BJP over 'casteist, racist' comments against opposition leaders
