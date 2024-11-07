Congress slams BJP for objecting to colour of Constitution copy carried by Rahul

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Thursday criticised the BJP for objecting to the red colour of the Constitution's copy carried by Rahul Gandhi at a rally in poll-bound Maharashtra.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, Khera said the BJP is seeing the colour of the Constitution now and it will understand the value of the Constitution when it starts respecting it.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday campaigned for the Congress-NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance of the opposition in the state where assembly elections will be held on November 20. He carried a slim copy of the Constitution with a red cover at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan convention in Nagpur.

Criticising him over it, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis asked during a campaign rally what message Gandhi wanted to give by showing a red copy of the Constitution.

Advertisment

In politics, the colour red is often associated with the Marxist or communist ideology.

But Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole hit back saying red is considered auspicious in Hinduism, yet the BJP finds it impure.

Meanwhile, Khera led a Congress delegation to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to lodge a complaint against the BJP for misleading voters and influencing upcoming elections through advertisements and news articles.

Advertisment

The Congress demanded that action be taken against the BJP and newspapers involved in publishing content without due verification. PTI MR NP