Congress slams BJP over ‘false guarantees’ after minister cites financial strain of poll promises

Bhopal, Dec 21 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of coming to power in Madhya Pradesh with the help of "false guarantees" during the elections, following state Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's comment that states were facing financial difficulties while fulfilling poll promises.

Speaking at the regional meeting of urban development ministers organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in Bhopal on Saturday, Vijayvargiya said that expectations of the budget at the time of elections were not fulfilled, and the states are now forced to approach the Central government.

He said the situation prevailed in almost every state, not just Madhya Pradesh.

"Economic pressure on states has increased due to promises and commitments made during elections. In such a situation, the schemes can be carried forward with the Central government's help," he said.

Reacting to Vijayvargiya's remarks, state Congress president Jitu Patwari said the minister himself has admitted that they are no longer able to fulfil several announcements that were made in the name of "Modi's guarantee" to woo voters at the time of elections.

Patwari, in a post on X, claimed that the state already has a debt of Rs 4.65 lakh crore, and this is the situation when more than 95 per cent of the election promises remain unfulfilled.

He listed the BJP's poll promises, including Rs 2,700 per quintal MSP for wheat, Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy, an employment opportunity to every household, Rs 3,000 per month to Ladli Behnas and a Rs 3 lakh crore package for tribal families, and alleged that not a single one has come to fruition.

"The people of the state were deceived by showing false 'Modi guarantees'. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in two years, your government has not been able to fulfil the promises made to the people. It is clear that lies are the basic premise of the BJP's politics," Patwari wrote.

The BJP cruised to a two-thirds majority in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections held in 2023, winning as many as 163 of the 230 seats in the House, leaving the Congress a distant second with 66. PTI BNS MAS ARU