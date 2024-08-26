Congress slams BJP over Kangana's remarks, demands her expulsion

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) As the BJP expressed disagreement with its MP Kangana Ranaut's controversial remarks on farmers' protest, the Congress on Monday said if the ruling party disagrees with her comments then it should expel her from the party.

Congress's social media head and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the government should also clarify on the actor-politician's claim that the US and China were conspiring to create instability within the country.

The BJP on Monday expressed disagreement with Lok Sabha MP Ranaut's controversial remarks on the farmers' protest and said she has been directed to not make such remarks in future.

This came after Ranaut stoked a controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the top leadership was not strong enough. She also claimed that China and the US are working to harm the country.

In a video shared by the Mandi MP on X, she alleged that "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place" during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Shrinate said at a press conference here, "No leader till date has used the words Kangana Ranaut has used against the farmers. When Kangana's statement created outrage, the BJP was asked about its official stand.

"Haryana elections are near and it is known that the BJP is going to lose. In such a situation, a statement came from BJP in which disagreement was expressed with Kangana's comments," Shrinate said.

The Congress spokesperson said if this is not the BJP's opinion, then Kangana should be expelled from the party.

"The one who has said this about the farmers does not have the right to sit in Parliament. Tell Kangana to apologise to the farmers or the BJP should apologise," Shrinate said.

"Your (BJP) MP is saying that two foreign powers, America and China, were conspiring to create instability and unrest in India. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Home Ministry should tell whether this is true? If this is not true, then the government should state that it is not so," the Congress leader said.

Shrinate said the government should give an explanation. If foreign powers are creating unrest in the country then the Narendra Modi government is weak, she said.

Earlier, the BJP, in a statement, said, "The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut." On behalf of the BJP, Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on the party's policy issues, it said.

"On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future... The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to follow the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony," it added.