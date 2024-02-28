Congress slams BJP over killing of Dalit teen in UP

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday condemned the killing of a Dalit youth in Uttar Pradesh and demanded an inquiry into the incident.

Advertisment

A 17-year-old Dalit boy was killed and two others were injured in a clash over the installation of a board with B R Ambedkar's photo on a disputed land in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, police said on Wednesday. The clash occurred between two groups in the Silai Baragaon village in Milak area on Tuesday, police said.

The boy’s family has alleged that he was killed in police firing.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi, Congress leader Udit Raj alleged that on February 27, Sumesh Kumar, a 10th class Dalit student and resident of the Silai Baragaon village was "shot dead in police firing".

Advertisment

Raj claimed that the Dalit youth had filled a stinking pit and put up a board of Ambedkar, which was being opposed by the "dominant caste". He alleged that the police, in presence of the deputy district magistrate, along with some bullies attacked and shot dead the Dalit student and injured two other people.

The Congress demanded an inquiry into the killing and action against the culprits.

Divisional Commissioner, Moradabad, Aujaneya Kumar Singh said one faction was trying to install a board with the picture of Ambedkar and also wanted to install his statue on the land. They also demanded the land to be turned into a park on Ambedkar's name, he said.

Advertisment

However, the other faction opposed the same and claimed the land belonged to gram samaj, leading to a clash, Singh said.

Sumesh Kumar, who was returning home after giving his Class 10 examination, was killed in the clash and the two injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stable, police said.

"The matter will be probed. As family members of the victims have registered a complaint that firing took place and a person has died, action will be taken accordingly after probe. Whoever is guilty will be punished," the official said.

Advertisment

The victim's brother said he was at work when he got the news of his brother's death.

"People told me that he died in police firing," he said.

Following the incident, villagers kept the teen’s body on the road and staged a protest, but senior police officials pacified them. PTI ASK ASK MNK MNK