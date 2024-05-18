Congress slams CPI(M) over memorial for 'bomb makers' in Kerala

Kannur/Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 (PTI) The CPI(M) faced criticism from the Congress in Kerala on Saturday after reports emerged that the ruling party's state secretary is set to inaugurate a martyr's memorial for two individuals who died while making country bombs in Kannur district nine years ago.

Criticising the decision of the CPI(M) to build a memorial for persons involved in "criminal activities," the Congress asked what kind of message this action sends to the people of Kerala.

"The CPI(M) in Kerala is mirroring the actions of terrorist organisations and the Taliban globally. The inauguration of this memorial by the CPI(M) state secretary demonstrates the extent to which the Left party condones terrorism," KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said in a statement in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to reports, the memorial named after Shaiju and Subish, who were killed on June 6, 2015, while making bombs on Kakrut hill in East Chettakandi near Panur, will be inaugurated by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on May 22.

The CPI(M) has not denied the reports.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that the CPI(M) is challenging Kerala society by constructing a martyr's memorial for two individuals who were killed while making a bomb.

He accused the CPI(M) of betraying Kerala people who seek a peaceful life, alleging that the party has degenerated into a mafia group that condones and encourages anti-social activities.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling party, the LoP alleged that the Left government is a party that even allows the manufacture of bombs to kill political opponents.

"History (of CPI(M)) shows that heinous criminals who pose a threat to society are often later protected. The police should take action against leaders who engage in and justify such activities," he said.

Satheesan also said CPI(M) state secretary Govindan should also be held accountable if he participates in the ceremony honouring "criminals" who died while making bombs.

He noted that the then party secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, had claimed the party had no involvement in the 2015 blast.

"Despite that, the then Kannur District Secretary, P Jayarajan, received the bodies of those killed after the post-mortem. Now the CPI(M) is building a martyr's memorial. What a double standard this is!" he said. PTI TGB COR TGB KH