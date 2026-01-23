Congress slams Fadnavis over investment 'claims' from Davos, asks if he's doing so to become PM

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) With the Maharashtra government stating that it has signed MoUs worth Rs 30 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the Congress on Friday attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and asked if such investment claims are being touted by him to become the prime minister.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis went to Davos with great fanfare and is now claiming that investment of Rs 30 lakh crore will come to Maharashtra in the coming days.

"In 2023-24, when Eknath Shinde was the chief minister, there was talk of an investment of 3.6 lakh crore rupees coming in. Then, when Fadnavis became the chief minister after removing Shinde, there was talk of 15 lakh crore in 2024-25, and now the figure being touted is Rs 30 lakh crore," Patil said.

Patil said the question is whether this investment claim is being touted to become the prime minister.

"According to the figures, in the last three years, Rs 50 lakh crore of investment has already come in; in such a case, all problems should have been resolved, right?" he said.

The question is how many MoUs did the Maharashtra government sign, and how many were converted, he asked.

"Under this process, how many people have been allotted land parcels? How many MoUs were converted into production, and how many generated employment? Of the companies with which MoUs were signed, how many are listed or registered?" he said.

How much land is available with MIDC, CIDCO, and MMRDA, he asked.

Fadnavis on Thursday said Maharashtra has signed MoUs worth Rs 30 lakh crore at the WEF in Davos, which can create up to 40 lakh jobs in sectors ranging from industries, services, agriculture and technology.

Holding a virtual news conference from the Swiss city, Fadnavis said talks are at a preliminary stage for projects worth Rs 7-10 lakh crore, and MoUs are expected to materialise in the next two months.

He said 83 per cent of MoUs are direct foreign investment. Up to 16 per cent of the investment is in the form of technical partnership in financial institutions, and these are import-substitute technologies, Fadnavis said.

Hitting out at Fadnavis, Londhe said in 2018, a programme called 'Magnetic Maharashtra' was held. It brought in an investment of 16 lakh crore, along with the promise of creating 8 lakh jobs.

"But the truth is that in Pune alone, 32 lakh farmers' children are preparing for government jobs. Every year they stage protests, yet employment is still not coming through," he said.

The question is why on earth are such lies told to the public, he said.