Congress slams govt over faculty vacancies in AIIMS

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday said the faculty vacancies in AIIMS and "AIIMS-type institutions" is staggering and urged the government to address the issue on priority without diluting standards.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh flagged the issue of faculty vacancies, citing a reply by Health Minister JP Nadda in the Rajya Sabha.

"Yesterday, an answer to a question asked in the Rajya Sabha of the Minister of Health & Family Welfare revealed a most disturbing statistic relating to the seven fully operational AIIMS institutions in the country," Ramesh said on X.

"The faculty vacancies are 34% in AIIMS New Delhi, 24% in AIIMS Bhopal, 25% in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, 28% in AIIMS Jodhpur, 38% in AIIMS Raipur, 27% in AIIMS Patna, and 39% in AIIMS Rishikesh," he said.

"There are twelve cities where AIIMS-type institutions are partially operational. The faculty shortages are 41% in Mangalgiri, 23% in Nagpur, 39% in Kalyani, 37% in Gorakhpur; 33% in Bathinda, 54% in Bilaspur (HP), 43% in Guwahati, 34% in Deogarh, 36% in Bibinagar (Telangana), 49% in Rae Bareli, 59.5% in Rajkot, and 44% in Jammu," he said.

What is most surprising is the position of the most prestigious, AIIMS New Delhi itself, which in many ways is the mother institution, Ramesh said.

"Quality of faculty apart - although questions have been raised about it - the extent of vacancies in faculty positions is staggering," the Congress leader said.

The health minister must give this issue the highest priority without diluting standards, he asserted.