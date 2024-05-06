Congress slams Kerala govt over undeclared power cuts

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6 (PTI) The Congress on Monday accused the ruling Left government of implementing undeclared power cuts in the state and urged the Kerala State Electricity Board to withdraw it.

The grand old party alleged that the undisclosed statewide power cuts amount to public deception, stressing Power Minister K Krishnankutty's earlier assertion of no load shedding in the state.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that the present electricity crisis in the state is the result of the LDF government's reforms and policies in the power sector, as well as mismanagement within the KSEB.

He further charged that the cancellation of a long-term power contract implemented by the previous Congress-led UDF government by the incumbent Pinarayi Vijayan regime had led to power crisis in the state.

Satheesan alleged that the contract was terminated with the intention of facilitating corruption amounting to crores of rupees.

The LoP also warned against the government's alleged move to charge people the burden of buying power from outside at a higher rate to address the present crisis.

People staged protests in various parts of Kerala against undeclared power restrictions, especially during night hours, in recent days.

The Kerala government has said that power consumption has gone up considerably in view of the scorching heat conditions that prevail in the state during the current summer season. The power cuts were occurring more frequently at night due to technical issues because of increased consumption, it said. PTI LGK KH