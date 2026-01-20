Congress slams Maharashtra govt over MoUs signed at Davos

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday criticised the Maharashtra government over the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, questioning the reason behind going abroad to ink deals with Indian companies.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is attending the WEF annual meeting in Davos, where he signed 19 MoUs involving investment commitments worth Rs 14.5 lakh crore and more than 15 lakh jobs on its first day.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, "If Indian companies are going abroad to sign agreements, what is the benefit? Will foreign companies actually invest in Maharashtra?" Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad also criticised the state government over the MoU it signed with Lodha Developers in Davos, saying the deal could have been signed at the government's Sahaydri Guest House, the state secretariat or the real estate company's office.

"Like every year, this year too, a whole entourage has accompanied Chief Minister Fadnavis to Davos to sign MoUs, the majority of them with Indian companies. Last year, MoUs were signed with the Hirandanani and Raheja Groups in Davos, when both these firms are based in Mumbai. Why is the taxpayers' money wasted this way?" she said. PTI MR ARU