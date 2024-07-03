Congress slams Modi for not visiting flood-ravaged Assam

Guwahati, Jul 3 (PTI) Appealing to all party workers to help people suffering due to the devastating flood in Assam, the opposition Congress on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not paying any visit to the state during the ongoing crisis.

The All India Congress Committee general secretary Jitendra Singh also criticised the BJP-led government in the state for "failing" to fulfil its promises regarding controlling the perennial flood.

"During the Congress government, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh came and visited the flood-affected areas and extended all possible help from the Central government. But unfortunately, no central leader of the NDA government has come to visit Assam as yet.

"It is extremely condemnable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who can travel multiple times to Assam for election campaigns but cannot take time out to visit during this time of devastating floods in Assam," said Singh, who is also the in-charge of Assam Congress.

In a letter addressed to all Congress workers and leaders of Assam, he stressed that the state is reeling under unprecedented floods, affecting almost all districts causing immense distress to the people and damage to property.

"We have observed that the Government of Assam has not been able to rise to the occasion as expected. Promises made by the government to the people of Assam for flood control have all failed," Singh said.

During this hour of need, the Congress party must stand by the people of the state and extend all possible help and support in the affected areas, he added.

"I urge upon our Pradesh Congress Committee president, Congress Legislature Party leader, MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders to visit and extend financial or material support in their respective flood-affected areas.

"The All India Congress Committee stands with the people of Assam at this hour of need. Please let us know how AICC can help in providing relief," Singh said.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Tuesday with three more people losing their lives and more than 11.3 lakh people reeling under the deluge across 23 districts.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide and storm has increased to 48.

The administration has been operating 489 relief camps and relief distribution centres in 21 districts, where 2,86,776 persons have taken shelter at present.