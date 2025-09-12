Congress slams police over producing KSU leaders with masks, handcuffs at court in Thrissur

Thrissur, Sept 12 (PTI) The Congress on Friday hit out at the police after three Kerala Students Union (KSU) leaders, arrested following a clash with the Student Federation of India (SFI), were produced before a magistrate court at Wadakkanchery in this district with their faces masked and hands cuffed.

The three KSU activists — Thrissur district KSU vice president Ganesh Attur, district committee member Al Ameen, and Killi Mangalam Arts College unit president Aslam KK — were brought before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in the afternoon with their heads and faces covered.

The trio was later remanded to judicial custody.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan condemned the incident, alleging that police were acting as “slaves of the CPI(M).” He said that the SHO of Wadakkanchery was the same officer who was posted at Kunnamkulam police station when Youth Congress leader V S Sujith was tortured.

“Those officers who act as servants of CPI(M) should remember that no wrong will go unquestioned,” Satheesan said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph termed the incident a "gross violation" of human rights. “What crime of treason did these students commit to be paraded like this? The Home Department must answer,” he said.

AICC general secretary and MP K C Venugopal urged the State Human Rights Commission to take suo motu action against Wadakkanchery Station House Officer and other officials.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the police were behaving like “hired goons" of the CPI(M), and warned that the party would take measures to end such practices.

KSU state president Aloshious Xavier said the police have crossed the boundary of decency.

The organisation would respond both legally and politically, and hold protests across the state, he added. PTI TBA TBA ROH