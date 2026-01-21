Congress slams Rajasthan Cabinet nod to Disturbed Areas Bill, calls it unconstitutional

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress on Wednesday criticised the BJP government's decision to approve the draft of the Disturbed Areas Bill, 2026, alleging that the proposed law was unconstitutional and driven by a political agenda rather than concern for law and order.

Rajasthan state Cabinet today approved the draft of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Bill, 2026.

The Bill is aimed at preventing the migration of people from particular communities.

Addressing a press conference here, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said the Bill was based on what he termed a "Gujarat model" and claimed it was aimed at creating fear in an otherwise peaceful state.

"The language of this Bill itself is not constitutional. It is political language meant to divert attention from public issues and the government's failures," he alleged.

Dotasra questioned the need for a new law, saying existing legal provisions under the BNS and BNSS were sufficient to deal with law-and-order situations.

He also claimed that the Bill violated fundamental rights, including the right to equality and the right to property, and went against the principles of natural justice.

The Congress leader warned that such legislation could adversely impact investment and economic activity in the state.

"This bill will discourage investors, affect development and disturb social harmony," he said.

He added that the Congress would strongly oppose the Bill in the upcoming Assembly session and raise the issue both inside and outside the House.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the proposed Bill aims to prevent distress sale of properties and "protect tenants' rights".

"Once an area is declared disturbed, transfer of immovable property without prior permission of the competent authority will be invalid," Patel said, adding that violations would attract non-bailable and cognisable offences with imprisonment and fines. The Bill will be placed before the assembly in the upcoming session. PTI AG PRK PRK