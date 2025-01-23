Congress slams UP govt for 'half-hearted' Maha Kumbh preparations, alleges neglect of pilgrims, saints

Lucknow, Jan (PTI) Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit on Tuesday criticised the state BJP government for its "half-hearted preparations" for the Maha Kumbh and alleged neglect of facilities for pilgrims and saints.

Addressing a press conference, Congress state president Ajay Rai, along with party MP Ujjwal Raman Singh, accused the government and officials of prioritising VIP hospitality and photo opportunities over the needs of ordinary pilgrims.

"The government is completely ignoring saints and pilgrims, leading to severe inconvenience for devotees. The administration is focused only on catering to VIPs. The BJP government has made half-hearted preparations, and there are no facilities for pilgrims and saints," he said.

Rai accused the government of corruption in the budget allocated for Maha Kumbh preparations, promising to expose the irregularities after the event concludes.

"The government is misleading people by claiming large-scale preparations, but the reality is starkly different. Instead of respecting traditions, they have turned Maha Kumbh into an event by holding cabinet meeting for political messaging," Rai alleged.

Both leaders highlighted several issues, including poor-quality infrastructure.

Singh further criticised the government saying that it failed to deliver on promises made in 2019.

"They announced a metro in Prayagraj and a six-lane bridge over the Ganga before Maha Kumbh 2025. No project is complete. Instead, a temporary steel bridge costing Rs 60 crore has been built, only to be dismantled after 60 days. Who is responsible for this wastage?" he questioned.

He said that road construction was substandard, with even major roads and intersections left incomplete.

"Unlike previous Kumbh events, this time even local lanes and drainage systems were ignored," Singh said, adding that inadequate arrangements are forcing pilgrims to walk 20 km or more, often without access to drinking water, restrooms or shelters.

Singh alleged that the government has sidelined priests and Kalpwasis.

"Pilgrims are facing discomfort as priests have been allotted spaces far from the Sangam for performing rituals. Saints and their followers have been neglected in arrangements," he said.

The Congress MP also criticised the government for the chaos at railway and bus stations, where pilgrims arrive in large numbers without basic amenities.

"Despite a budget much larger than previous Kumbh events, facilities are inadequate. The focus seems to be on last-minute patchwork to enable misappropriation of funds," he said.

Singh asked the government to ensure adequate preparations ahead of Mouni Amavasya (February 29), which is expected to attract four times more pilgrims.

"The government must streamline arrangements to prevent inconvenience to devotees. VIP entry should also be restricted during this time," he suggested.

On the occasion, a documentary was also shown to highlight the alleged mismanagement and the challenges faced by pilgrims and saints. PTI ABN ABN ARD ARD