Congress-SP combine wiped out in first phase: Amit Shah in Mathura

Mathura, Apr 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that Congress-SP combine was wiped out in the first phase of polling held on eight seats of Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisment

Polling in Saharanpur, Bijnor, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Nagina (reserved), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit seats was held on Friday.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidate Hema Malini here in Vrindavan, Shah said, "Let me tell you the result of the first phase, don't tell it to anyone, I will tell you - Congress, SP have been wiped out in the first phase." Earlier in the day in an election meeting in Meerut, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the atmosphere had changed in the state and that people had rejected the BJP after the first day of polling.

Shah in his turn said, "On the one hand, there is the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which are involved in scams and corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crores and on the other hand, there is Narendra Modi, who despite being a chief minister for 23 years, is not guilty of corruption of even a penny." He added, "There are two camps. On one side is our leader Narendra Modi who was born in a poor family and on the other side is Rahul Baba who was born with a silver spoon. You have to decide between the two." National Democratic Alliance constituent Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary also shared the dias with Shah at the meeting.

In the second phase on April 26, voting will be held in Mathura, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, and Aligarh. PTI AR SAB VN VN