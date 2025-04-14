Congress, SP enemies of Ambedkar's ideals: UP Deputy CM Maurya

Kaushambi (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday labelled the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) as "enemies" of B R Ambedkar and his visions for the country.

Addressing an event here after inaugurating two development projects, Maurya alleged that the Congress repeatedly insulted and undermined Ambedkar during its rule.

"Congress worked to crush Babasaheb's dreams. He was humiliated on several occasions and was even forced to resign from the government," Maurya said on the 135th birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party, Maurya claimed, "The SP changed the name of a medical college in Kannauj that was dedicated to Babasaheb. As for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), it only sought votes in his name to rule, but did nothing for the Dalits for whom Ambedkar stood up." Stating that the BJP is the only political party truly committed to fulfilling Ambedkar's visions, Maurya said, "We are building the 'Panchteerth' (five sacred places) associated with Babasaheb and carrying forward his resolutions." Maurya was speaking at the unveiling of a statue of Ambedkar at the Rasulpur Gircha crossing in Bharwari, after inaugurating the newly-constructed office building of Bharwari Nagar Palika Parishad. PTI COR ABN ARI