Congress, SP laying ground for India's division by advocating Muslim quota: Yogi Adityanath

Kushinagar (UP), May 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are laying ground for another division of the country by advocating Muslim reservation.

Addressing an election rally here, the UP chief minister said the Congress manifesto claims that they will give freedom to eat to the minorities if they come to power. Muslims may wish to eat beef by slaughtering the cows, but Hindus will not tolerate this, he said.

"The Congress and the SP, by advocating Muslim reservations, are laying the groundwork for the country's division. They want to enforce personal laws but the BJP will not allow Taliban-like governance in India. Our country will be governed by the Constitution, not by the Sharia law," Adityanath said.

He said while the BJP is dedicated to development, the Congress-SP alliance continues to cling on its divide and rule policy. They were responsible for the country's partition and now they are trying to divide the country along caste, regional and linguistic lines.

Adityanath, however, emphasised that B R Ambedkar was totally against granting reservation in the name of religion. These people will distribute reservations for the backward classes, SCs and STs among Muslims. Ambedkar had said religion can never be the basis for reservation, he added.

He said the district has witnessed the BJP's enduring slogan 'Ram Lalla hum aayenge, mandir waheen banaenge' from 1985 to 2019.

Despite the obstacles posed by the SP, BSP and the Congress to the Ram temple, everything changed once the people voted for the 'lotus' (BJP election symbol), he added.

"We can now proudly tell the future generations that we witnessed the construction of the Ram temple," he said.

Adityanath said while the prime minister deserves credit for the Ram temple, the true strength behind both Modi and him is the people. When the people elect MPs and MLAs, they become a strength which helps in bringing about development, he said.

"The resonating chant of the slogan 'Fir ek baar Modi sarkar, abki baar 400 paar' across the country is causing frustration to the SP which is contesting only 60 seats, of which five belong to the members of the Saifai family," he said.

The UP chief minster said no riots have taken place anywhere in the state.

He said today no one can dare to harm the cows, daughters or businessmen. Those contemplating such actions will have to pay a heavy price for this, he said.

Adityanath said the cost of disturbing the safety of daughters and traders is not imprisonment anymore. It is akin to hell, he remarked.

"Now, no one will be able to jeopardise security. Festivals are now being celebrated with ease," he added.