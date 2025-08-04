Congress, SP troubled by rise of Sanatan's glory: Adityanath

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were disturbed by the "growing global reverence" for India's Sanatan Dharma and the nation's cultural resurgence.

Addressing a public meeting in Saharanpur, Adityanath alleged that the Opposition took no pride in India's spiritual legacy.

"You must have seen it during the Mahakumbh. Over 66 crore devotees from across the world came at their own expense. The whole world was there. But the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were uncomfortable. They were troubled by the fact that Sanatan Dharma's glory is rising so high," he said.

Adityanath, who inaugurated or laid the foundations of 15 development projects worth Rs 381 crore under the Smart City Mission, alleged that these parties have never had any emotional connection with the country's heritage.

"Their sympathies lie neither with the poor nor with the youth. They do not feel pride in Indian civilisation and culture," he said.

The BJP leader accused the Congress of attempting to frame Hindu leaders in the Malegaon blast case.

"During the UPA government, they conspired to falsely implicate Hindu saints and leaders, making deliberate efforts to label them as terrorists. This was not just a political vendetta, it was an act that falls under the category of treason," he said.

"Today, all facts are coming to light. Congress and its allies were soft on terrorism but cruel towards nationalists. It was an attempt to destroy nationalistic organisations. That itself was a form of terror activity against the nation," he added.

Adityanath also claimed that the UPA government submitted to the Supreme Court that Ram and Krishna never existed. "They called them myths. What can you expect from those who deny the very existence of our cultural icons?" The chief minister said Saharanpur, once a neglected corner of Uttar Pradesh, had seen a turnaround under the BJP's "double-engine" government.

"Earlier, people were leaving this region due to hopelessness and a lack of opportunities. But today, the same Saharanpur is becoming a symbol of heritage and progress," he claimed.

Without naming it, he alleged that the SP confined the benefits of the government schemes to the Yadav family. "Today, the benefits reach every section of society." Adityanath encouraged local production and swadeshi goods under the government's One District, One Product initiative, and warned against the use of Chinese products. PTI ABN VN VN