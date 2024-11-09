Congress speaks lies to win elections; loots and divides people after coming to power: Smriti

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Former Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday countered Congress leaders' claim on fulfilling pre-poll commitments in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka and accused them of trying to sow hatred in the run-up to Maharashtra elections.

Advertisment

Irani alleged that Congress spreads lies to grab power and resorts to looting and dividing people after forming governments.

Earlier in the day, chief ministers of Congress-ruled Telangana and Himachal Pradesh and the deputy CM of Karnataka sought to debunk the BJP's allegation that the grand old party was not fulfilling the pre-poll promises in these states.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar addressed a press conference in Mumbai, "Congress has brought Karnataka to the brink of bankruptcy. The government there has diverted Rs 10,000 crore of funds meant for the welfare of Dalits and tribals," Irani alleged.

Advertisment

The precarious financial situation in Karnataka prompted even the Congress president to publicly express displeasure over announcing unrealistic populist schemes that dent the state treasury, she said.

Irani claimed the Congress had promised stipend for unemployed youths in Rajasthan but they were neither provided with jobs nor money, resulting in the popular mandate going against the Congress in polls.

She targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, without taking his name, on the creation of jobs in Haryana.

Advertisment

Notably, the BJP won a record third term in Haryana elections by blunting the Congress challenge, defying predictions from analysts and an anti-incumbency sentiment.

"People of Haryana have taught a lesson to those (leaders) who wanted to set up a jalebi factory. In Himachal Pradesh, Congress assured slashing of electricity bills, but they raised the power tariff after coming to power," Irani said.

Additionally, women were promised Rs 1,500 but more than 90 per cent of them have been deprived of the promised financial assistance, Irani claimed.

Advertisment

"Congress speaks lies to come to power and when it forms a government, it (Congress) resorts to looting and dividing people," the BJP leader alleged.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar had said that Mahayuti leaders (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) should visit Karnataka to see how people benefit from Congress' welfare guarantees.

"None of the schemes (which have been in operation) since the days of (former PM) Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, have been withdrawn. We are not looking at votes. We are focused on development," Shivakumar said.

Advertisment

Telangana CM Reddy accused PM Modi of lying about the schemes pertaining to his state and added that guarantees are being systematically implemented in the southern state.

Irani said BJP speaks only of development and unity in the society as she exuded confidence in Mahayuti's victory in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. PTI MR NSK