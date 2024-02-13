Congress spokesperson Sujata Paul questions PM Modi's 'promise' of 2 crore jobs every year

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (PTI) AICC spokesperson Sujata Paul on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "promise" of creating two crore jobs every year for the unemployed youth.

Speaking to PTI videos here, she claimed that in comparison the Congress government in Telangana was planning to recruit several youth in government jobs.

"Today we are questioning. Modi ji promised two crore jobs every year, where are they?" Paul asked.

She said that the Congress, which was elected to power in Telangana in December last year, was working towards providing justice to the youth by taking steps to fill 15,000 police jobs and teacher posts in the state.

She also questioned the absence of BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from the state assembly.

"Where is BJP's B-Team of KCR (former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao)? Why is he not attending the ongoing Assembly session," she questioned.

The Congress leader claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) "never goes to their (KCR) home" to investigate "their corruption". PTI SJR VVK SJR SDP ROH