Congress spreading lies about Agniveers: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of spreading lies on the Agnipath scheme to ensure that youths do not sign up for short-term recruitment in the armed forces.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Modi termed the Congress actions with regard to Agnipath initiative as an attempt to weaken the armed forces.

"Lies are being spread about recruitment in armed forces to ensure that the youth do not sign up for the armed forces. There is a conspiracy in this regard. After all, at whose behest Congress is trying to weaken our armed forces and spreading lies," he said.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had criticised the Agnipath scheme and said that the families of Agniveers, who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty, were not even entitled for any compensation.

"Congress is spreading lies about defence reforms with an eye to weaken it. Congress can never see Indian armed forces grow stronger," Modi said, adding that the armed forces had to suffer due to lack of timely reforms in the past.

"Such things should not be said in public, hence my lips are sealed," he said, adding that the nation was also misled on the acquisition of Rafale fighter jets.

Modi said the government was ushering in reforms to make the armed forces battle-ready.

"In the last few years, a lot of things have changed. After coming up with the designation of the Chief of Defence Staff, the integration of the forces has strengthened," he said.

Modi said the nation's armed forces must be young and there was a need to increase their presence in the armed forces.

"We need to increase youth power in the armed forces. Hence, we are carrying out reforms to ensure that our armed forces are combat ready," Modi said. PTI SKU ZMN