Congress spreading lies about BJP changing constitution, ending reservations: Shah

Guwahati, Apr 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged the Congress was spreading lies that the BJP intends to change the constitution and end reservations if it returns to power for a third term.

Advertisment

Shah also said the BJP is heading towards its goal of 400-plus Lok Sabha seats with the blessings and support of people.

“The Congress is spreading lies about the saffron party changing the constitution and ending reservations... We do not see voters as minority or majority; the BJP will win 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam,” he told a press conference here.

The senior BJP leader slammed the Congress for practising the “politics of appeasement since the very beginning”, and said it wants to save “the little of what is remaining of their support base”.

Advertisment

“The BJP does not believe in reservations on the basis of religion... we are also in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code across the country and ensure that there is one law for people of all religions,” the home minister said.

In a secular country, it is not right to have laws based on religion, and this is against the spirit of the constitution, Shah said.

The BJP condemns the Congress’ promise to bring back the Muslim Personal Law as mentioned in its manifesto, he said.

Advertisment

Commenting on the “fake video” of Shah on reservations that was circulated on social media platforms, he said all kinds of methods were being employed by the opposition to misguide people.

A Congress functionary of Assam was arrested on Monday for allegedly circulating the video, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

To a question, the home minister asserted that the BJP was getting a “very good response” from voters in the southern states.

Shah had arrived here on Monday evening and held a roadshow for the party's Guwahati candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi. PTI DG RBT