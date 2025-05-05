Congress spreading rumours about Waqf Amendment Act: Bhupendra Yadav

New Delhi: The rights of Muslim groups and individuals to create, manage and regulate Waqf will remain intact, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav said on Monday, and alleged that the Congress is spreading rumours about the Waqf Amendment Ãct, 2025.

Addressing a press conference at Delhi BJP office, the Union minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with various reforms in the fields of social justice, economic growth, transparency and gender equality.

"The Waqf Amendment Ãct, 2025 recently passed by Parliament is an important milestone of this progressive journey," he asserted.

The Congress is spreading rumours that the rights of Muslims will end due to the Act, he alleged, adding that it was not for the first time that the Act was amended.

Some issues like transparency and management in Waqf affairs remained unaddressed in the last amendment in 2013, which have been taken care of now by the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, he said.

"The rights of the Muslim groups and individuals to create , manage and regulate Waqf will remain intact even after the latest amendment," Yadav said.

The latest amendments to the Waqf Act were discussed and consulted in detail when the government referred the subject to the Joint Parliamentary Committee to incorporate all views, he said.