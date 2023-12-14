Congress stages demo demanding BJP MP Prathap Simha's arrest

Bengaluru, Dec 14 (PTI) A day after the Parliament security breach, the Congress in Karnataka on Thursday stepped up the attack on the BJP and termed it a "gross intelligence failure." The party staged a demonstration in the city today demanding the immediate arrest of BJP's Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and stringent action against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for allowing the intruders inside the lower house of Parliament.

Raising slogans and holding placards and banners, the Congress leaders and activists took out a march to the Congress Bhavan on Race Course Road here.

Addressing a press conference, former Congress MP and party spokesperson V S Ugrappa condemned the attack and termed it a "gross intelligence failure." "How can this government protect a country of 140 crore people if it cannot protect a small parliament building?" Ugrappa said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released a yellow-coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released a yellow-coloured smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises, prompting police to swing into action and round them up. PTI GMS SDP SS