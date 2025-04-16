Congress stages demonstration outside ED office alleging ''misuse'' of central agencies

Bengaluru: The Congress workers on Wednesday staged a massive demonstration in front of the Enforcement Directorate office at Shanti Nagar here, condemning the filing of a charge sheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case involving National Herald newspaper.

Holding the party flags, placards and sporting the party scarves, the Congress activists raised slogans against the BJP and the ED.

The protesters alleged that the BJP was misusing the central agencies to target the opposition leaders.

Police took them under preventive custody as they tried to enter the ED office.

A similar agitation took place in Mangaluru and other parts of the state.