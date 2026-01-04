Congress stages ‘ghanta’ protest across MP over Indore water contamination deaths

Bhopal, Jan 4 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday staged a noisy 'ghanta' or bell protest across Madhya Pradesh over the water contamination in Indore that has claimed six lives, demanding the resignation of senior Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Earlier this week, Vijayvargiya, the state's Urban Development and Housing Minister, sparked controversy by using the word "ghanta" while responding to a TV journalist's questions about the developments in Indore.

In common parlance, the term is broadly understood to mean "nonsense".

Congress leaders and workers arrived at the residence of Lok Sabha MP Alok Sharma in Bhopal armed with bells and rang them loudly.

Similar demonstrations were held outside the homes of several MLAs.

In Mandsaur, protesters went a step further and gheraoed the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda.

Adding a devotional twist to the political protest, Congress workers also sang the hymn "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram", leaving onlookers briefly confused if the gathering was a protest, a prayer meeting, or both.

Protesters alleged that the deaths due to contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area were the result of administrative negligence and corruption by the ruling BJP.

A total of 354 patients have been hospitalised so far following the diarrhoea outbreak in Bhagirathpura, of whom 205 have been discharged after recovery, while 149 patients are undergoing treatment, including 20 in intensive care units.

The administration has confirmed six deaths so far due to the diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water.

"We won't sit quietly until Vijayvargiya is sacked," state Congress spokesman Abhinav Barolia told reporters during the protest, amid continuous bell-ringing.