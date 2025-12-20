Congress stages mass reading of Constitution's Preamble

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) Hundreds of Congress workers on Saturday gathered in Kolkata's Dharmatala area and collectively read the Preamble of the Constitution.

State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar, the party's state in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and former MP Pradip Bhattacharjee were among the leaders who joined the programme at Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

Copies of the Preamble in Bengali, Hindi, Urdu and English were distributed among the people and read aloud.

Sarkar said upholding the Constitution was essential to safeguarding religious freedom and fundamental rights.

"If we can protect the Constitution, only then can our religious rights and fundamental rights remain secure," he said.

Leaders of various faiths also attended the event.