Congress stages protest against Amit Shah's visit in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) The West Bengal Pradesh Congress, led by its president Shubhankar Sarkar, staged a protest on College Street in Kolkata on Wednesday against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the BJP leader's visit to the city.

As Shah's convoy passed Calcutta University while heading to the Thanthania Kali Bari, Congress supporters raised "go back" slogans and burnt an effigy.

The protesters questioned the Union home minister's silence over the killing of Bengali migrant worker Jewel Rana in BJP-ruled Odisha.

Sarkar accused Shah of being "anti-Bengali" and "anti-Bengali language".

The Congress also criticised the Union minister for allegedly disrespecting Rabindranath Tagore by referring to him as "Rabindra Sanyal", and questioned his attitude towards Bengal's cultural icons.

Heavy police deployment was made along Shah's route, with both sides of the road cleared. The protesters were stopped at a distance on College Street, away from the Home Minister's route.

Shah was on a three-day visit to the state since December 29 ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, which are likely to be held in March-April next year. PTI BSM NN