Congress stages protest against BJP leader over his remarks on ex-CM Deshmukh in Latur

Latur, Jan 6 (PTI) Congress members on Tuesday staged a protest in Latur district against Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan over his controversial remarks on party stalwart and former Chief Minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

As a mark of protest, Congress workers symbolically beat Chavan's photograph with footwear and raised slogans against him in Chakur tehsil.

Addressing party workers in Latur on Monday, the state BJP president called for "erasing" the memories of Deshmukh from his hometown Latur in central Maharashtra. Facing criticism, Chavan on Tuesday apologised for his remarks.

Notwithstanding the apology, the Congress went ahead with its protest against the BJP leader.

Local Congress leaders said Deshmukh was the identity of Latur district and asserted he always placed humanity, development and social service above politics.

Following the principle of "Je Je Nave Te Latur" (Whatever is new belongs to Latur), Deshmukh ensured the district's all-round development, due to which Latur earned recognition as an education hub, they said.

The protesters warned the people of Latur would never tolerate attempts to erase the legacy of such a towering leader.

The Congress leaders declared local party workers would not allow Chavan to move freely around Latur district.

The agitation was led by Latur city Congress president Pappu Sheikh and local Youth Congress unit chief Nilesh Deshmukh.

"We strongly condemn Ravindra Chavan for stooping to a low level and criticising a leader who brought glory to Latur district. Late Vilasrao Deshmukh lives in the heart of Latur and can never be erased from their memories. He will forever remain in the minds of people. We will not allow him (Chavan) to move freely," Sheikh warned.

Meanwhile, the local Congress has called a Latur bandh on Wednesday to protest against the BJP leader's remarks on the former CM. PTI COR RSY