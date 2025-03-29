Congress stages protest against rising terrorism in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) The Congress took out a protest march here on Saturday against the Central government's alleged failure to check rising terrorism in Jammu region. The protest march from Panjtirthi to Parade Chowk was held this evening, a day after four policemen lost their lives in a two-day long encounter with the terrorists in a remote forested area in Kathua district. Two Pakistani terrorists were also killed in the encounter that began on Thursday morning and continued till Friday evening. The protest was also against the delay in the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, said a Congress spokesperson. The protestors also burnt an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and raised slogans against Pakistan to register their anger against terrorism and the role of Islamabad in fostering unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The protest was led by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working presidents Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives of the security personnel in growing terror attacks in Jammu region, Chand criticized the Centre for its "inability to maintain peace" in the region and called for immediate action to prevent further incidents. He said the lieutenant governor administration has failed to provide security to people and this is unacceptable. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered enough. We demand full statehood with constitutional guarantees to ensure our rights and dignity," Chand added.

The Congress leader said the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve development, employment opportunities and a peaceful environment, not fear and uncertainty. "The restoration of statehood is the first step towards rebuilding trust and ensuring democratic rights for our citizens," he asserted.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bhalla highlighted the deteriorating security situation and held the Central government accountable for the increasing terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the "BJP government has failed to control terrorism", adding the people of Jammu and Kashmir are living in fear due to rise in terror incidents. PTI TAS AS AS