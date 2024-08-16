Congress stages protest on issues of corruption, law and order in Ujjain

Ujjain (MP), Aug 16 (PTI) Congress leaders on Friday held a protest in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh against "rising corruption, deteriorating law and order situation, and activities of liquor and land mafia".

Senior leaders, including Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, party's state unit president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar took part in the agitation.

They also submitted a memorandum of demands to sub-divisional magistrate alleging that corruption was on the rise, law and order situation was deteriorating, and illegal activities of land and liquor mafia were on the rise in the home district of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Addressing party workers on the occasion, Singh alleged that contractors in the city were duping the people. The graph of atrocities against Dalits and tribals was rising under the BJP rule.

"An atmosphere of fear and anger is prevailing because of the activities of several mafias operating in the city," Singh alleged.

Patwari asked, "Is a government of mafia ruling in the state? All contracts, whether of liquor or constructing a hospital are being awarded to those who are part of the ruling regime...They are extracting huge commissions out of it.".

Under the BJP rule, poor, tribals, women, unemployed youths were facing a lot of problems, Singhar said, alleging that the chief minister was more focused on his own and his party workers' development rather than the people of the state.

The law and order situation is deteriorating in Ujjain and the administration is working on the orders of the ruling BJP, he said.

If the situation does not improve, the Congress will hold a big protest on these issues, the LoP added. PTI MAS NP