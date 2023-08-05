Congress stages protest outside BMC ward offices

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday staged protest outside 24 ward offices of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation against the functioning of the civic body which is currently under the control of a state government-appointed administrator.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad led a protest outside the G-North office.

The BMC's budget is equivalent to that of some states and still Mumbai residents have to struggle for basic amenities, she said. People do not get clean drinking water and there is not a kilometer of road which is not riddled with potholes, the Congress leader claimed.

It has been a year since the term of the BMC general body ended and still there are no elections as the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is well aware that it will be defeated, Gaikwad said.

Maharashtra Congress Working President Mohammad Arif Khan led a similar protest outside L ward in Kurla, a party release said. PTI PR KRK