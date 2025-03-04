Congress stages protest outside ED office in Raipur

Raipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Congress leaders have staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Raipur over its alleged vindictive action against a state party unit office-bearer.

During the protest held on Monday, the Congress members gheraoed the ED office.

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij claimed their state unit in-charge general secretary Malkit Singh Gaidu for detained for hours when he visited the ED office last week to provide information about the construction of a party office in Sukma district.

The questions asked by the ED to Gaidu, including about his personal and family properties, showed the intention was to harass him, Baij further claimed.

"The Congress is ready to cooperate with the anti-money laundering agency in its investigation. The party will give a befitting reply if the ED misbehaves with its leaders," Baij said.

The ED is working like an "affiliate organisation" of the BJP, the Congress leader alleged and said this is unacceptable.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Charan Das Mahant and other party leaders also addressed the protesters' gathering. PTI COR GK