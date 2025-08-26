Congress stages protest outside Thane civic body against 'corruption'

Thane, Aug 25 (PTI) Congress activists demonstrated outside the Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday, alleging corruption in the Town Planning Department.

Protesters held up banners and chanted slogans, alleging that the concerned department had become a "den of corruption" under the current administrative rule.

"The civic corporation is currently under administrative rule, but corruption and misdeeds in the Town Development Department have gone completely unchecked," Thane city Congress president Vikrant Chavan alleged.

He also took strong objection to the recently published draft of ward formation ahead of the upcoming civic elections, calling it "misleading and biased".

"The ward formation has been designed to suit a select few. It has not been done with proper planning or objectivity. This is an attempt to influence the upcoming elections by manipulating the electoral map," he alleged.

He slammed TMC for "failing" to address issues in solid waste management, pothole repairs, water supply systems, and traffic regulation.

"We had earlier exposed the Rs 2,700 crore solid waste management scam," he claimed.

Civic authorities were not available for a reaction.