Congress stages protest, tries to gherao BJP office in Raipur over National Herald case

Raipur, Dec 17 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday staged a protest in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, accusing the BJP of misusing the investigative agencies, after a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the ED's money laundering charge against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Congress workers' bid to gherao ruling BJP's city office 'Ekatma Parisar' in Rajbandha Maidan area was foiled by a heavy police contingent deployed near Mekahara Chowk, where barricades were put up.

Several senior party leaders including state party chief Deepak Baij, AICC general secretary and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, MLA and former minister Umesh Patel were prevented by police personnel there.

Hitting out at the BJP, Baij alleged that the BJP's "conspiracy" in the National Herald case had been exposed after the Delhi's court decision.

The ruling party has been misusing central agencies for over a decade to target opposition leaders and tarnish the image of the Congress leadership, he said.

"The court has clearly stated that no case of money laundering is made out against Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji or anyone else in the National Herald matter," he said.

Baij added that the Congress was united against "attacks" on democracy and attempts to intimidate the Opposition through misuse of investigative agencies.

Former chief minister Baghel said the court's decision had exposed the Modi government's alleged use of central agencies to suppress opposition voices.

"BJP leaders should listen carefully - we are not going to be intimidated by such tactics. We are prepared to fight every battle to protect the Constitution and democratic values of the country," he said.

He said the Congress will continue to oppose the attempts by the BJP to threaten and silence political opponents.

Senior Congress leaders including Satyanarayan Sharma, former ministers Shivkumar Dahariya and Amarjeet Bhagat and MLA Dwarikadhish Yadav also attended the protest.

Raipur police had deployed a large number of security personnel in the capital and barricaded roads that lead to the BJP's city office in view of the protest. PTI TKP NP